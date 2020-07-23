Advertisement

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A new study shows hydroxychloroquine doesn’t benefit COVID patients and could harm them.

Researchers in Brazil studied more than 500 hospitalized patients over a 15-day period.

Some in the group received hydroxychloroquine. Others received it along with the antibiotic azithromycin. The rest received neither drug.

Those taking the two drugs fared no better than those who didn’t. Some of those patients who took hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin exhibited elevated liver enzymes and unusual heart rhythms.

The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine and used it himself as a potential treatment or preventative for coronavirus.

Multiple studies have shown the drug not to be helpful against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

