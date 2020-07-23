Advertisement

NY lawmakers vote to pause facial recognition in schools

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Legislature has passed a two-year moratorium on the use of facial recognition in schools.

The ban approved Wednesday follows an upstate district’s adoption of the technology as part of its security plans, and a lawsuit by civil rights advocates challenging the decision.

If signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the legislation would prohibit the use of biometric identifying technology in schools until at least July 1, 2022.

It also would direct the state’s education commissioner to issue a report examining its potential impact on student and staff privacy and recommending guidelines.

The Lockport Central School District activated its system in January.

