NY passes Juneteenth holiday, automatic voter registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State lawmakers have wrapped up work on bills ranging from automatic voter registration to two new public holidays celebrating Juneteenth and Abolition Commemoration Day.

The state Senate and Assembly worked into the evening Thursday on bills addressing calls for a reckoning on the nation’s history of slavery and racism, a law shielding nursing homes from lawsuits amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to make it easier to vote in the Nov. 6 election.

Several bills, including a moratorium on facial recognition programs at schools, will eventually head to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who then faces a 10-day deadline to act.

