Advertisement

NY Senate approves Adirondack road salt study

Road Salt FILE photo
Road Salt FILE photo(WSAZ)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The amount of road salt on state highways in the Adirondack Park is being discussed among lawmakers.

This comes after the New York State Senate gave final legislative approval Wednesday to create a task force and pilot-program study.

Senator Betty Little says there is a need to utilize newer equipment and technology that allows highway departments to do their jobs, while also cutting back on the amount of salt.

“The good news, as we’ve seen in municipalities such as Lake George where there has been a tremendous focus on this issue, is that newer equipment and utilizing technology is helping our local highway departments do their incredibly important work of keeping our roadways safe while cutting back on road salt usage.  My hope is that we can do the same throughout the Park.  A comprehensive study, including a pilot program, would give us the data we need to develop best practices,” said Little in a statement.

The goal is to keep waterways clean.

The bill will return to the Assembly before being delivered to Governor Andrew Cuomo for consideration.

NY lawmaker takes aim at road salt contaminating local aquifers
Officials to discuss reducing road salt in Adirondacks
$175K grant awarded to study road salt impact on Mirror Lake

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont town suspends fire department for two weeks

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont town will be without its own fire department for the next two weeks.

News

Vermont photographer snaps headshots for the unemployed

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
In Burlington, local photographer and president of Story Works, Paul Richardson took professional headshots for free for the unemployed on Wednesday.

News

Essex looking for residents to weigh in on racism and police relations

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Essex town leaders are asking residents to weigh in on racism and police-community relations.

News

Firefighter injured in South Burlington hotel fire

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Wednesday night, the South Burlington Fire Department received a call after smoke came out of one of the rooms in the third floor.

Latest News

News

Police: man fired shots at Moretown home

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.

News

Vermont photographer takes headshots

Updated: 1 hour ago
A headshot can make you stand out in an application but they often come with a hefty price tag. That's where one nationwide initiative took over.

AP

Teachers’ rep: Schools need full staffing, phased reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Before schools reopen, districts need full staffing and funding, a phased reopening plan, and health and safety agreements for staff and students, New Hampshire’s largest teacher’s union said in a series of steps it released Wednesday.

News

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

News

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

News

Firefighter injured in South Burlington fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire broke out at the Travelodge in South Burlington Wednesday night.