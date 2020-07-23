NY Senate approves Adirondack road salt study

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The amount of road salt on state highways in the Adirondack Park is being discussed among lawmakers.

This comes after the New York State Senate gave final legislative approval Wednesday to create a task force and pilot-program study.

Senator Betty Little says there is a need to utilize newer equipment and technology that allows highway departments to do their jobs, while also cutting back on the amount of salt.

“The good news, as we’ve seen in municipalities such as Lake George where there has been a tremendous focus on this issue, is that newer equipment and utilizing technology is helping our local highway departments do their incredibly important work of keeping our roadways safe while cutting back on road salt usage. My hope is that we can do the same throughout the Park. A comprehensive study, including a pilot program, would give us the data we need to develop best practices,” said Little in a statement.

The goal is to keep waterways clean.

The bill will return to the Assembly before being delivered to Governor Andrew Cuomo for consideration.

