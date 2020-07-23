Officials respond to structure fire in South Burlington hotel

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday night, the South Burlington Fire Department received a call after smoke came out of one of the rooms in the third floor.

Crews found a kitchen fire extending into a bedroom and the fire was put out.

One firefighter was injured when the ceiling collapsed on the team. Officials say they've been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

About 14 tenants are temporarily housed elsewhere.

Officials say there was an estimated $400,00 worth in damage, and say the fire was accidental.

