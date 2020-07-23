Organizations helping to feed Vermont families

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of families on Thursday are getting a free weekly food delivery from a Vermont farm to their table.

The Central Vermont Medical Center and Vermont Youth Conservation Corps are working together on the project. Dozens of volunteers help coordinate pickups across seven distribution sites.

This year, growers are working to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The corps says they have had detailed protocols for handwashing, sanitizing, social distancing and the use of masks and gloves throughout the farm-to-car process.

Thursday, they are distributing food at the main CVMC campus.

"When people come to see a pickup site, they'll see lots of these bountiful overflowing bags. And obviously during the time of COVID, lots of masks and socially distant folks being mindful," said Susie Walsh-Daloz of YVCC.

"You're greeted with a friendly person, you're greeted with a nice conversation. You get wonderful vegetables in addition to recipes and how you can cook healthy," said Robert Patterson of CVMC

The Thursday event ends at 5 p.m.

To enroll participants, CVMC health care providers work with the CVMC Community Health Team to identify and refer patient families who may be experiencing food insecurity, diet-related disease, or other distinct health risks.

