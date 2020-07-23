Police hope new DNA technique can identify infant in cold case

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police hope a new investigative technique using DNA will help solve the 1982 killing of an infant in Northfield.

Baby Boy Doe was found dead April 1, 1982, on the side of Mill Hill Road in Northfield, wrapped in a brown bath towel inside a sealed plastic garbage bag. Evidence showed the boy had been carried full term and born healthy only hours earlier, likely nearby. His death was attributed to exposure to the elements.

State police are partnering with a Virginia-based company that specializes in genetic genealogy to hopefully identify the parents.

The cost of the procedure is about $5,000. The company, Parabon, has launched a “Justice Drive” to raise money to cover their costs. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.