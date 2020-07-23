Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

NEW YORK (AP) - Police in riot gear have raided an encampment of protesters and homeless people near New York’s City Hall.

Before dawn Wednesday, they cleared out the camp, which formed a month ago to push for budget cuts and other changes to the nation’s largest police department. Mayor Bill de Blasio said “health and safety issues were growing” in a camp that had about 50 people at the end.

The police commissioner said there was one arrest, a half-dozen summonses, no injuries and what he called “no real use of force.” But some protesters disputed his account.

