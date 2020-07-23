Police: man fired shots at Moretown home

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.

Police say it happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. on Bat Hennesey Road.

We’re told Wade Booska shot several rounds from a 22 caliber hand gun toward a house.

Police say two people were home at the time.

The 73-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.