Police: man fired shots at Moretown home
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is expected in court Thursday morning after police say he fired shots at home in Moretown.
Police say it happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. on Bat Hennesey Road.
We’re told Wade Booska shot several rounds from a 22 caliber hand gun toward a house.
Police say two people were home at the time.
The 73-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
