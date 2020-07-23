Advertisement

NH report recommends more virus-related data on race, ethnicity

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Providing more coronavirus-related data on race and ethnicity and promoting testing awareness among high-risk populations, especially people of color, are among the recommendations of a group working on strategies to address disproportionate impacts of the pandemic in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a media briefing at 3 p.m. on the COVID crisis. Click here to watch live on WCAX.com.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Equity Response Team, established in May, released its first report Wednesday. It recommended that data should be included that can be used by service providers and community members to understand the impact to their specific communities. The report also recommended that data should include indicators of quality and spread of contact tracing in affected communities; testing ability in those communities; and data arranged by race in ethnicity in those categories.

It also recommends mandating mask use in “high-infection rate areas and high-risk situations or environments.”

Other recommendations are grouped under categories such as organizational cultural effectiveness; equitable data practices; and increasing knowledge about communities at risk for experiencing disparities.

Other coronavirus developments in New Hampshire:

UNEMPLOYMENT

More than 3,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, up by several hundred from the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The latest number covers new claims through July 18. The number of new claims in a week peaked at 39,000 in early April and has since been declining.

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 6,295 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 36 cases. Two new deaths were announced, for a total of 402.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

