Republican candidates take the virtual stage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five republicans take the virtual debate stage.

The debate was hosted by Vermont Public Radio and PBS. They covered topics from racism, COVID-19, electric vehicles, education, to marijuana.

The four candidates running against the current Governor are John Klar, Bernard Peters, Douglas Cavett, and Emily Peyton.

Gov. Phil Scott also joined the debate and seeking reelection.

You can watch the full debate here.

