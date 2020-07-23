Advertisement

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza weighs in on COVID-19 resources for small business owners.(Gray DC)
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Small Business Administration has been heavily involved in distributing millions of loans to businesses and non-profits around the country that fell on tough economic times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Negotiations continue on Capitol Hill this week between bipartisan congressional leaders and the White House. Officials are eyeing another round of coronavirus disaster federal relief. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about what she thinks should be included in these funds.

While many strained businesses and non-profits have already applied for federal relief dollars to stay afloat, Carranza urges them to ask for help through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). She says there is still more than $130 billion remaining in the funds and small businesses have until August 8th to apply.

She emphasized that the government has made many changes to streamline the process so businesses can access these forgivable loans within five business days. Carranza also encouraged business owners to consider taking advantage of other options, like the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), for access to low-interest loans.

Watch the video below to hear more.

Carranza also reflected on the evolution of these COVID-19 relief programs, as there were challenges early on to deploy funds to those in greatest need. She also spoke about the future outlook for small businesses and how leaders hope to lift up this critical sector of the economy and American society. Click the video below for more.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

AP

Sununu signs bill setting PFAS limits in drinking water

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's governor has signed into law a bill that sets some of the nation's toughest drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals.

News

Report recommends more virus-related data on race, ethnicity

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Providing more coronavirus-related data on race and ethnicity and promoting testing awareness among high-risk populations, especially people of color, are among the recommendations of a group working on strategies to address disproportionate impacts of the pandemic in New Hampshire.

Latest News

News

Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Downtown Burlington's massive CityPlace development was thrown into limbo Wednesday after Mayor Weinberger announced that developer Brookfield Properties is backing out.

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to 'fight for your right to party'

Updated: 1 hour ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is telling young New Yorkers to smarten up.

News

Hinesburg's largest-ever development project up for review

Updated: 1 hour ago
The largest development project ever planned for Hinesburg is up for review next month.

News

NY officials clamp down on Plattsburgh nursing home over visitation plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
New York officials have sent a cease and desist order to a Plattsburgh nursing home after it announced plans this week to offer in-person visitation, violating state guidelines.

News

NH school districts chart their own reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire's teachers' union says school guidance for reopening is lacking universal mandates. Meanwhile, individual districts continue to work on their back to school plans.

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to ‘fight for your right to party’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds because young people are not following guidelines.