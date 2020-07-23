Advertisement

Sununu signs bill setting PFAS limits in drinking water

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s governor has signed into law a bill that sets some of the nation’s toughest drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals.

The standards limit one chemical to a maximum of 12 parts per trillion and another to 15 parts per trillion, far lower than the 70 parts per trillion the federal Environmental Protection Agency has advised for the chemicals.

To address concerns from municipalities about the cleanup, the bill provides $50 million in loans.

Opponents complain the money isn’t enough to cover cleanup costs and that there is no need for such tough standards.

