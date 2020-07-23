Advertisement

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.
In a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift posted on Twitter that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," would be dropping at midnight.(CNN, Pool)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Swifties, get ready!

A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

In a tweet this morning Swift said she “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears and musings” into this new album entitled “folklore.”

This will be Swift’s eighth released studio album.

It comes as a bit of a surprise. Swift had not made any previous announcements or mentions of an upcoming album release.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world,” Swift said.

Within one hour of her announcement on Twitter the post had more than 154,000 comments and retweets.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

Pro poker player killed, set on fire in Mich.

Updated: moments ago
Police say Zhao's killing may be connected to her gambling in other states or to somebody locally she met with recently.

News

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

AP

Teachers’ rep: NH schools need full staffing, phased reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Before schools reopen, districts need full staffing and funding, a phased reopening plan, and health and safety agreements for staff and students, New Hampshire’s largest teacher’s union said in a series of steps it released Wednesday.

News

Orleans County town disbands fire department

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The town of Albany will be without its fire department for the next two weeks after the selectboard says it failed to resolve “operational concerns.”

Latest News

News

Republican candidates take virtual stage for gubernatorial debate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Five republicans take the virtual debate stage.

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus rescue package, including another round of checks

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National Politics

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
China said “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.