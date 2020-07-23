Advertisement

Teen, 14, survives lightning strike while vacationing with family in Fla.

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) - A Texas teenager is in the hospital recovering after he was struck in the chest by lightning while on vacation with his family at a Florida beach.

Parents Barbara and Jeremiah Brewer describe last Thursday on Siesta Key as an enjoyable day, as they and their kids, Ashley and 14-year-old Jacob, enjoyed some fun and sun. Then, the storm rolled in.

“I was walking ahead of Jacob, but I saw the flash of light. I could smell the singed air around me and this instant, incredible crack,” Jeremiah Brewer said.

Jacob Brewer, 14, is recovering at a Florida hospital after he was struck in the chest by lightning while leaving the beach with his family.
Jacob Brewer, 14, is recovering at a Florida hospital after he was struck in the chest by lightning while leaving the beach with his family.(Source: Brewer Family/WFLA/CNN)

As the family was walking back to the parking area, lightning struck. They were all in close proximity to one another at the time, but Jacob suffered the worst blow.

“The next thing you know, we were all on the ground, and I had ringing in my ear. I looked over, and my son, Jacob, had a huge hole in his shirt from where he got hit by lightning,” Barbara Brewer said.

A good Samaritan began CPR on the teenager; then a Sarasota deputy stepped in. When paramedics arrived, they rushed Jacob to the hospital. He is still hospitalized, recovering but listed in serious condition. Doctors told the family the lightning traveled through the teen’s chest and exited through his foot.

Jacob’s parents know his recovery won’t happen overnight, but they’re just happy he’s alive. They say it’s amazing he survived at all, and Jeremiah Brewer calls it a “miracle.”

“To me, there’s no doubt in my mind: it’s a miracle that he’s alive, that he’s been alive every morning now since. He’s breathing, and he’s actually trying to communicate to us with hand gestures,” he said.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe to help the Brewers with hospital expenses. It has raised more than $26,000.

The family is now warning other Florida tourists about how quickly storms can roll in. They say if you see clouds in the distance, consider packing up. When Jacob was struck, the storm still seemed far away, and there were hundreds of people on the beach.

Meteorologist Steve Jerve says to get inside as quickly as possible if you’re hearing thunder.

“These storms move very fast and develop very quickly, and the lightning danger is there imminently. So, the idea is to try to get indoors, inside a car, inside a home, as quickly as possible,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WFLA, Brewer Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Controversy in a Vermont community over flags at school

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Should school boards be allowed to approve flying the Black Lives Matter flag and Pride flag at schools? Our Olivia Lyons went to one Vermont community where this conflict is playing out.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

News

Firefighter injured in South Burlington hotel fire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
On Wednesday night, the South Burlington Fire Department received a call after smoke came out of one of the rooms in the third floor.

Latest News

National

'It's a miracle': Teen survives getting struck in chest by lightning on Fla. beach

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Doctors say the lightning traveled through the 14-year-old’s chest and exited through his foot. He is recovering in a Florida hospital.

National

Police charge 3 suspects in murders of Fla. friends on fishing trip

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The suspects allegedly followed the three friends to the lake after encountering them at a Dollar General. One of the suspects is said to have shot all three victims because he was mad about a truck deal.

Coronavirus

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Updated: 2 hours ago
Between April 10 and May 10, the convent lost 12 religious sisters between the ages of 69 and 99 to COVID-19. A 13th woman died in June.

News

Republican candidates take the virtual stage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Five republicans take the virtual debate stage.

News

Champlain Valley Superintendents Association puts forth reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association sent an email to families on Wednesday, outlining a proposal on reopening schools this fall.

News

Republican candidates take the virtual stage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Republican candidates take the virtual stage