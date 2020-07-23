Trump lets New Yorkers back into federal travelers program

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Trump administration says New Yorkers can once again enroll and re-enroll in Global Entry and other federal travel programs.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it had lifted a ban that dates back to February.

The administration cited a still-existing state law that lets immigrants in the country without legal authorization obtain state driver’s licenses and limited federal access to state records.

The Legislature in April amended the provision, and the Trump administration can now access driving records of individuals who are applying for the trusted travelers program.

The announcement comes at a time when international travel has been severely curtailed because of the pandemic.

