Advertisement

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

The federal coin manufacturer is making the request because the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

The agency warns if people don’t start using exact change, businesses may not be able to accept cash payments. People with coins are also encouraged to deposit them, exchange them at financial institutions or go to a redemption kiosk.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID testing 101

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Christi Wojewoda, director of UVM Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab, to break down the differences between the tests.

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

NY officials clamp down on Plattsburgh nursing home over visitation plan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
New York officials have sent a cease and desist order to a Plattsburgh nursing home after it announced plans this week to offer in-person visitation, violating state guidelines.

News

Marlboro College sold to nonprofit Democracy Builders

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Marlboro College is sold. The nonprofit Democracy Builders plans to launch a new type of school on the campus next year.

National

LIVE: Trump holds coronavirus briefing as jobless claims rise

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Latest News

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Thursday the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville is being canceled.

News

What’s next for CityPlace?

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Downtown Burlington’s massive CityPlace development was thrown into limbo Wednesday after Mayor Weinberger announced that developer Brookfield Properties is backing out. So what’s next? The mayor says Brookfield wants to punt the project back to original developers Don Sinex and Devonwood Properties. Sinex had no comment Thursday, but plenty of other business leaders in the Queen City had plenty to say.

National Politics

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

News

Police hope new DNA technique can identify infant in cold case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police hope a new investigative technique using DNA will help solve the 1982 killing of an infant in Northfield.

News

Report recommends more virus-related data on race, ethnicity

Updated: 1 hour ago
Providing more coronavirus-related data on race and ethnicity and promoting testing awareness among high-risk populations, especially people of color, are among the recommendations of a group working on strategies to address disproportionate impacts of the pandemic in New Hampshire.