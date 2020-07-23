Vermont goes virtual for job fair series

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is trying to make it easier for those who are unemployed to find work.

Officials on Thursday launched a Virtual Job Fair series, providing a platform for employers to tell job seekers about new opportunities.

About 15-20 businesses are expected to be hiring for more than 4,000 jobs across the state over the next month.

The events are hosted via Microsoft Teams every Thursday until August 20.

"Because of some of the limitations that we are all facing due to COVID, we're needing to tap into information and access information differently. And so being able to do it from the comfort of your home and have companies spend time with describing their opportunities, describing their culture, describing the benefits and jobs that they have, is a great way to start the process," said Cindy Robillard of the Vermont Department of Labor.

Positions cover a range of fields and abilities from financial to manufacturing to construction jobs.

The department is also working with employers to develop retention strategies, so companies are prepared for a potential second wave of the pandemic.

Click here for more information on the virtual job fairs.

