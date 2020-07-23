Vermont photographer snaps headshots for the unemployed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A good headshot could cost you hundreds of dollars, depending on the photographer and for unemployed Vermonters during the pandemic, that’s not an option.

“If you’re going to go on Amazon or you’re going to go to the store and buy something, you’re not going to buy it sight on scene, you want to look at that product photo, you want to see in your mind if you can picture what that’s going to do for you. And it’s no different for an employer looking at who they want to hire,” said Paul Richardson, a local photographer.

10,000 Headshots is an initiative created by Headshot Booker. The group recruited over 200 photographers across all 50 states with one goal, to snap 10,000 free headshots.

Here in Burlington, Richardson, a local photographer and president of StoryWorkz, took the lead. He had 33 scheduled headshots and expected walk-ins throughout the day Wednesday.

“One of the members in the group came up with the idea and said hey, there are a lot of people out of work, we’ve got this skill. You know can we do to help,” said Richardson.

And that skill, translates to a newly snapped conviction on the job hunt for people like Anthony Kaloseih.

“How you carry yourself, so I think that people see that and anything to boost your confidence,” said Kaloseih. “As someone who has had to do hiring before, I know that when you look and you see someone with a professional photo. It looks like they are serious about the position, and I think it will help me get the confidence I need to find a good job.”

The headshots were free with the goal of helping unemployed Americans revamp their resumes and start their next chapters, without the financial barrier.

“If we can remove that barrier, and its one less thing, less friction to make an application stand out, make an application, make them look better, give them a leg up, that’s great,” said Richardson.

The event involved 200 photographers from all 50 states taking as many clients as they could handle Wednesday.

Although Richardson says he took on Vermont alone, he is just glad he can use his talents for something bigger than a profit.

“Anything we can do to help people in this time its just, especially with unemployment running out in another weeks, I think the idea was great,” said Richardson.

Richardson also says that he is hoping he can hold more events like this on a more local level in the future.

