Vermont town suspends fire department for two weeks

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Albany will be without its own fire department for the next two weeks.

That’s according to the Albany Community Trust, the town nonprofit dedicated to community development. The group posted on Facebook that a motion was approved by selectboard members to suspend the town’s fire department to allow for reorganization following concerns on how the department was run.

According to the trust, there have been operational concerns about the department in the past.

