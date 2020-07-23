Advertisement

Vermonter vying to become US ambassador to Peru

Lisa Kenna at confirmation hearing Thursday.
Lisa Kenna at confirmation hearing Thursday.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermonter and Middlebury graduate is the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Peru.

Lisa Kenna is a career member of the U.S. foreign service. She is currently the executive secretary in the office of the U.S. Secretary of State. She has served overseas in Jordan, Egypt, and Pakistan. She's also worked domestically in at the National Security Council and the Department of Defense.

“I myself began my government service in my final year of college and have served faithfully across both Republican and Democrat administrations ever since. The longer I’ve been in public service, the more I am convinced that America is the world’s most exceptional nation,” Kenna said.

During Thursday’s confirmation hearing, she thanked her family for their support. and said she could not have done it without her daughters, who she described as “the embodiment of resilience.”

