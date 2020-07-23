Advertisement

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C., following concerns from members of Congress and the public.

The watchdog investigation will examine use-of-force allegations in Portland, where the city's top federal prosecutor and mayor have publicly complained. In Washington, investigators will look at the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed Justice Department guidelines, including on identification requirements and in the deployment of chemical agents and use of force.

The investigation was announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities in both cities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermonter vying to become US ambassador to Peru

Updated: moments ago
A Vermonter and Middlebury graduate is the nominee for U.S. ambassador to Peru.

News

Hinesburg’s largest-ever development project up for review

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The largest development project ever planned for Hinesburg is up for review next month.

Back To School

NH school districts chart their own reopening plans

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Individual school districts in New Hampshire are taking the lead when it comes to formulating back to school protocols, and school officials in Hanover says those plans are still evolving.

News

Vermont goes virtual for job fair series

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The Vermont Department of Labor is trying to make it easier for those who are unemployed to find work.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

Latest News

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

News

Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The mayor says Burlington may sue for ownership of the right-of-way connecting St. Paul and Pine streets. The city could take control of the entire CityPlace pit.

National

China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By SAMUEL McNEIL and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL Associated Press
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to ‘fight for your right to party’

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The governor says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds because young people are not following guidelines.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.