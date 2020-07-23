Advertisement

What’s next for CityPlace?

Local business leaders say the pit is not going to be a park
Artist's rendering of CityPlace
Artist's rendering of CityPlace(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Burlington’s massive CityPlace development was thrown into limbo Wednesday after Mayor Weinberger announced that developer Brookfield Properties is backing out. So what’s next? The mayor says Brookfield wants to punt the project back to original developers Don Sinex and Devonwood Properties. Sinex had no comment Thursday, but plenty of other business leaders in the Queen City had plenty to say.

An empty pit in the heart of Burlington will likely remain for now where the $200 million, 10-story CityPlace was supposed to go. Instead of housing, a hotel, and mixed office and retail space, there is only uncertainty and concern.

Developer pulls out; Burlington’s CityPlace project in doubt

"I'm not terribly surprised. I think with the advent of COVID and the issues that have evolved regarding retail and it's reliability, it would cause me, if I were a developer, to question the value of big time retail," said Paul Kempner, a Burlington resident.

"I mean it's disappointing for sure. I want to see development, housing, retail. I thought the plan was actually pretty good, but obviously the financing kind of fell through," said Graham Amedore of Winooski.

Reporter Elissa Borden: What would you like to see there, as a resident?

Paul Kempner: Oh, a park. I’d love to see a park there.

(WCAX)

But local business experts have a different strategy in mind. "It's not going to be a park. It needs to make money, it needs to bring vitality to the downtown, it needs to bring vitality to the region," said Tom Torti with the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce. He says whatever happens should be a phased approach. "It's not going to happen in 18 to 24 months. That will not be the full build out. I think they have to go back and understand which pieces of the project can get built first."

Torti said the project's long timeline likely added to the complications. It's a sentiment mirrored by the Burlington Business Association's Kelly Devine. "Time can be your friend or your enemy, and when projects take years and years and years -- and this is on 4 or 5 years -- you just don't know what uncertainties are going to change the environment, and we are dealing with a time of very significant uncertainty," she said.

Devine says she would encourage the city to work with Devonwood on the project to see about moving forward, because the having nothing there is harmful to the downtown. "There definitely is a strong demand for housing right now, so I would assume someone with a development interest could at least move forward with the housing portion of the project," Devine said.

Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

Mayor Weinberger did not return calls for comment Thursday to elaborate on his threat of a lawsuit against Brookfield. In a statement Wednesday, the mayor said the city will be pursuing ownership of the right-of-way connecting St. Paul and Pine Streets.

