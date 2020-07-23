Why Vermont banks want your spare change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Empty out your piggy banks and pockets because the pandemic has caused a coin shortage.

Vermont banks are asking you to deposit spare change at a bank or to use exact change when shopping.

Because of the pandemic business closures, the Vermont Bankers Association says the rate of coin circulation has slowed significantly.

As some businesses start to reopen, the demand for coins has increased and recirculated coins represent more than 80% of supply.

