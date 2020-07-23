BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us before we get in on a nice stretch of summer weather for the weekend.

A cold front will be dropping down through our region today from NW to SE and act as a focus for showers & thunderstorms to form on. As the front moves through our southern counties in the mid/late afternoon & evening, there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possibly some small hail.

After the front clears the area tonight, skies will be clearing out as high pressure builds in. Friday will be a very nice summer day, with lots of sunshine and more comfortable humidity.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine, but it will also be turning hot again, making a run at the 90 degree mark by Sunday.

Another frontal system will bring showers & possible thunderstorms on Monday. Tuesday & Wednesday will feature sunshine, but it will be a bit unsettled each day, and so there is a chance for a few showers & thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon of each of those days.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest information throughout the day, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.