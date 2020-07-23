BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After this front clears the region, some beautiful weather will be settling in for Friday!

A cold front has been dropping south across our region today, triggering some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly in our southern counties. There will be the chance for some scattered showers or thunderstorms through this evening, some of those storm in southern counties could be strong with locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning, small hail and strong gusty winds.

Friday will be a beautiful summer day, with sunshine, comfortable humidity and reasonable temperatures for mid/late July. (If you can, you might want to cut your work week a little short!)

Saturday will bring more sunshine, but it will be hotter again. Temperatures will be climbing through the 80s on Saturday, and taking a run at the 90 degree mark again on Sunday. And of course it will be muggier over the weekend as well.

Another frontal system will catch up with us early next week, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday, with unsettled weather continuing Tuesday and Wednesday.

