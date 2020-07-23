BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The muggy conditions returned on Wednesday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. We’ll likely be dealing with a similar situation on Thursday, before skies clear out a bit for the end of the week.

Look for the chance of a few showers early in the day on Thursday along the Canadian border and Champlain Valley. By the afternoon, that frontal boundary shifts south, with a chance for more widespread, but scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any wet weather will likely conclude by the end of the day.

Partly sunny skies will be back for a nice pair of days on Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the low 80s. Clouds thicken up on Sunday with the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, likely to linger into Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures will be warmer for the start of next week with highs heading into the mid to upper 80s.

