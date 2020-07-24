4th employee at North Country nursing home positive for coronavirus

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York nursing home fighting to allow its residents to have visitors now has an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadowbrook in Plattsburgh says the staffer is not showing symptoms and is quarantining for 14 days. They also say the employee wore a mask and PPE while working.

This is the fourth staff member to test positive at the facility. So far, no residents have tested positive.

The state quashed Meadowbrook’s plans to allow in-person visitation because the facility was not COVID-free for 28 days.

