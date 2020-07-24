Advertisement

Champlain Valley Expo offering a ‘Taste of the Fair’ this weekend

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are still getting their favorite fair food even though the “10 best days of summer” have been canceled.

Instead of rides and games, the Champlain Valley Fair will become the “Taste of the Fair” this weekend. Many of the fair’s food favorites will be available, including fried dough, deep fried tacos, Brazilian BBQ, corn dogs and fried Oreos.

Free tickets to reserve a parking spot are already sold out. Cars will visit in shifts, 150 at a time. Each shift is 60 minutes and they’ll be cleaning in between. People must wear masks when visiting a vendor.

Champlain Valley Fair canceled for 1st time in nearly 100 years

Fair organizers in May canceled what would have been the 99th anniversary of the fair, one of Vermont’s largest events. It’s the first time the fair has ever been canceled.

Pat Brennan, the owner of the Bloomin’ Onion, says it’s nice to be able to start up the fryer for the weekend.

“At the beginning of the season, everything was canceled, like totally everything, so this is just an opportunity to get out, get the equipment working again and put some people to work actually. I wish it were open to more people, I think there are a lot of people that couldn’t get free tickets online so yeah, but I’m definitely excited,” Brennan said.

Expo organizers are thinking about doing this again soon if all goes well.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

NY lawmakers OK cutting back nursing homes’ legal shield

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New York lawmakers have voted to strip away pieces of the broad legal shield they gave nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities to fend off lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over coronavirus care.

News

Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
There will be another pandemic press conference with Vermont state leaders Friday.

News

Police hope new DNA technique can identify infant in cold case

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police hope a new investigative technique using DNA will help solve the 1982 killing of an infant in Northfield.

News

South Burlington teen seriously injured in bike crash

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A South Burlington teen was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while biking.

Latest News

News

Escaped inmate on the run; likely headed toward Waterbury

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An inmate is on the run Friday morning. Shannon Edwards has burglary charges dating back to 2017.

News

Escaped inmate on the run Friday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
An inmate is on the run Friday morning. Police say he escaped from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

News

Champlain Valley Expo still giving a taste of the fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
Even though the fair was canceled this year, the Champlain Valley Exposition has become the "Taste of the Fair."

News

Genetic genealogy could aid Vermont State Police in cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police hope new DNA technique can identify infant in cold case

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

Sununu signs bill setting PFAS limits in drinking water

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's governor has signed into law a bill that sets some of the nation's toughest drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals.