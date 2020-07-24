Champlain Valley Expo offering a ‘Taste of the Fair’ this weekend

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters are still getting their favorite fair food even though the “10 best days of summer” have been canceled.

Instead of rides and games, the Champlain Valley Fair will become the “Taste of the Fair” this weekend. Many of the fair’s food favorites will be available, including fried dough, deep fried tacos, Brazilian BBQ, corn dogs and fried Oreos.

Free tickets to reserve a parking spot are already sold out. Cars will visit in shifts, 150 at a time. Each shift is 60 minutes and they’ll be cleaning in between. People must wear masks when visiting a vendor.

Fair organizers in May canceled what would have been the 99th anniversary of the fair, one of Vermont’s largest events. It’s the first time the fair has ever been canceled.

Pat Brennan, the owner of the Bloomin’ Onion, says it’s nice to be able to start up the fryer for the weekend.

“At the beginning of the season, everything was canceled, like totally everything, so this is just an opportunity to get out, get the equipment working again and put some people to work actually. I wish it were open to more people, I think there are a lot of people that couldn’t get free tickets online so yeah, but I’m definitely excited,” Brennan said.

Expo organizers are thinking about doing this again soon if all goes well.

