Collaborative effort gives insight on Vt. youth drug use, vaping

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say they now have their best tool ever to combat drug use in teens and young adults. Our Christina Guessferd explains what's involved in the state's first-of-its-kind program.

"We've seen over the past few years that trends have been changing very rapidly, especially with vaping," said Andrea Villanti, a professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of Vermont. She says the national studies on drug abuse don't provide acutely accurate, up-to-date data. For example, the latest stats show one in four American teens has vaped within the last 30 days. But that data is more than a year-old. "And so we needed to get in more quickly and get data out more quickly to be able to respond in real-time."

UVM, in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Health, developed the Policy and Communication Evaluation study, or PACE, to capture changes immediately, rather than risk falling behind. Researchers surveyed 1,200 Vermonters age 12 to 25 three times in six months, asking questions including how they feel about state policies controlling substances and if they think preventative messaging works. Participants get paid $50 each.

"This is a better evaluation program than many states have for getting a sense of how to deal with substance use prevention, how to do better," Villanti said.

In order to do better, the state plans to use that data to advocate for legislative changes.

"Restricting use is identified as one of the effective ways to reduce initiation -- ever starting -- and continuation of use," said Rhonda Williams, the health department's chronic disease prevention chief.

She says PACE data shows 20% more Vermont youth say it's a lot harder to purchase tobacco products since the state's Tobacco 21 law went into effect last September.

In addition to data collection, another major focus is using preventative messaging tactics that resonate with teens, like the “Unhyped VT” campaign on social media.

“We have more to learn. What do we need to change?” Williams said.

She says the PACE study will help guide those decisions.

