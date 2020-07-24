Advertisement

Cuomo calls for probe of NY’s ‘illegal’ ejection from travel program

Raw Video: Cuomo Press briefing - Pt. 2
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal probes into New York's ejection from trusted traveler security programs.

The governor's call comes a day after President Donald Trump's administration reversed itself and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the programs that allow vetted travelers to avoid long security lines at airports.

And the Trump administration said New Yorkers can now, once again, enroll in Global Entry and other federal travel programs. The Trump administration was also suing the state. That suit is now dropped.

The Trusted Traveler program allows members to use expedited lanes at U.S. airports and when crossing international borders.

Cuomo on Friday called the state’s ejection from the program an illegal act of political abuse by Trump administration officials, saying the federal government banned New Yorkers from participating over the state’s Green Light Law that keeps New York’s DMV records from border officials.

The governor says 15 states have the Green Light Law and he feels New York was singled out because of politics.

"You can't use the Department of Homeland Security as a political tool. It doesn't work that way. It's not just not right and unethical and immoral. It's illegal. It's illegal," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.

New York lawmakers amended the state law after the feds instituted their ban, granting federal access to the driving records of people applying for the trusted travelers program.

Cuomo is calling on Attorney General Barr and congressional Democrats to launch an investigation into the Department of Homeland Security to find out if its lawsuit was politically motivated.

Raw Video: Cuomo Press briefing - Pt. 1
