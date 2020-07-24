Escaped inmate on the run; likely headed toward Waterbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate is on the run Friday morning. Police say he escaped from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

We’re told Shannon Edwards escaped from the Northeast Correctional Complex by scaling an exterior fence around 1 a.m. Friday.

State police searched the area and deployed a K-9 to follow the scent trail but did not find the 35-year-old.

We’re told he’s likely traveling back to Waterbury where he is originally from.

