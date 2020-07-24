Federal stimulus money starts flowing into Vermont
Jul. 24, 2020
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal stimulus cash is beginning to flow to Vermont businesses hit hardest by COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 390 businesses received nearly $11 million through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The Tax Department has also sent out $35 million to some 800 businesses.
Both departments say they are still sorting through applications.
