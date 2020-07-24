Scott to provide COVID-19 update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be another pandemic press conference with Vermont state leaders Friday.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in browser.

We expect to hear more about the possibility of a statewide mask mandate and get an update on the tourism travel map and quarantine rules. We also expect to hear the latest on the number of cases statewide.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,377 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 86,582 tests have been conducted, 1,133 travelers are being monitored, 4,545 have completed monitoring and 1,156 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.