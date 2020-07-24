8 Vermont rest areas reopen

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters and visitors alike are happy to see that half of the state’s interstate rest areas are back open.

The state implemented health department COVID-19 guidelines for people using the facilities, including requiring face masks inside and using cones and tape to keep people socially distant.

Joanne & David Currier, who were visiting from Maine, stopped by the northbound Williston area on Friday. ”The system that they have set up was nice -- social-distancing and all that stuff, the hand sanitizer, the stalls -- every other stall working -- things like that. It was very neat and clean and organized, safe. Definitely rest area over porta potty every single time, so that’s a wonderful thing. It’s nice to be back,” they said.

The areas are open seven days week, but the hours are shorter than pre-COVID -- now it’s 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The state plans to open information centers in Guilford, Bennington, Fairhaven, Waterford, Sharon, Hartford, and Williston North and South on a trial basis and then decide when and if to reopen the rest of them.

