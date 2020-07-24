Knife-wielding robber hits St. Johnsbury drug store

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in St. Johnsbury.

Investigators say a man walked into the Walgreens on Railroad Street Thursday evening holding a knife. After demanding cash, he left the store and got into a nearby vehicle.

Police say they are following leads.

"The guys worked it last night, they have some additional information. We are pursuing some leads that we have in the investigation so we hope to have it solved," St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said.

Police say no one was injured.

