Advertisement

Knife-wielding robber hits St. Johnsbury drug store

Police say a knife-wielding robber hit a Walgreens in St. Johnsbury.
Police say a knife-wielding robber hit a Walgreens in St. Johnsbury.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery in St. Johnsbury.

Investigators say a man walked into the Walgreens on Railroad Street Thursday evening holding a knife. After demanding cash, he left the store and got into a nearby vehicle.

Police say they are following leads.

"The guys worked it last night, they have some additional information. We are pursuing some leads that we have in the investigation so we hope to have it solved," St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said.

Police say no one was injured.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID testing 101

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Christi Wojewoda, director of UVM Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab, to break down the differences between the tests.

News

Cuomo calls for probe of NY’s ‘illegal’ ejection from travel program

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal probes into New York’s ejection from trusted traveler security programs.

News

8 Vermont rest areas reopen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Vermonters and visitors alike are happy to see that half of the state’s interstate rest areas are back open.

News

4th employee at North Country nursing home positive for coronavirus

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A Northern New York nursing home fighting to allow its residents to have visitors now has an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Pets with Potential: Emily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
This week's Pet with Potential is a long-haired beauty named Emily!

News

Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said despite the state’s low virus percentage, the explosion of COVID-19 cases across the country prompted him to sign a mandatory mask order that begins August 1.

AP

Partnership increases NH testing capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's health commissioner says the state is entering into a partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for it to take over surveillance testing for the coronavirus at long-term care facilities, to help increase the state’s testing capacity and control costs.

News

Racial bias examined as part of inmate death probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Roger Garrity
Vermont officials say the corrections department failed to investigate the death of an inmate last December. There are now multiple investigations underway, including whether racial bias was a factor in the man's death.

AP

Judge blocks release of New York police discipline records

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency law enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.