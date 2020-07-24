Music swings into Burlington with summer concert series

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series is in full swing in Burlington. Friday, guests were treated to longtime Vermont musician Rick Norcross.

The audience was socially distanced from each other and masks were strongly encouraged.

The free concerts are performed every Wednesday and Friday next to City Hall until Aug. 21.

Organizers say even during these trying times, it's a way to bring music out to the community.

Norcross has been playing professionally for 57 years in the Green Mountains. This is his only gig of the year. The 75-year-old's music is a blend of Western Swing and Country. But lately, like many musicians, it feels like he's singing the Blues.

"Brutal. Not only did the venues all shut down, by law, but all the advance festivals and fairs, that sort of thing, was also shut down," Norcross said.

Norcross says musicians don’t know when they will be able to have audiences come together in bigger venues, so nobody is even thinking or talking about booking music.

