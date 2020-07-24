Advertisement

Music swings into Burlington with summer concert series

Rick Norcross performs on the Church Street Marketplace Friday as part of the Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series.
Rick Norcross performs on the Church Street Marketplace Friday as part of the Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series.(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series is in full swing in Burlington. Friday, guests were treated to longtime Vermont musician Rick Norcross.

The audience was socially distanced from each other and masks were strongly encouraged.

The free concerts are performed every Wednesday and Friday next to City Hall until Aug. 21.

Organizers say even during these trying times, it's a way to bring music out to the community.

Norcross has been playing professionally for 57 years in the Green Mountains. This is his only gig of the year. The 75-year-old's music is a blend of Western Swing and Country. But lately, like many musicians, it feels like he's singing the Blues.

"Brutal. Not only did the venues all shut down, by law, but all the advance festivals and fairs, that sort of thing, was also shut down," Norcross said.

Norcross says musicians don’t know when they will be able to have audiences come together in bigger venues, so nobody is even thinking or talking about booking music.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Collaborative effort gives insight on Vt. youth drug use, vaping

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Vermont officials say they now have their best tool ever to combat drug use in teens and young adults. Our Christina Guessferd explains what's involved in the state's first-of-its-kind program.

News

Vt. officials point to rising coronavirus cases in the Northeast

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
State officials cite growing case numbers around the country as a reason behind Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's mask mandate.

News

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Starting on August 1, Vermonters are required to wear masks inside and outdoors if they can't socially distance. The governor has been resisting a mask mandate since he declared a state of emergency 134 days ago. Our Calvin Cutler reports on what's changed.

News

Escaped inmate on the run; likely headed toward Waterbury

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
An inmate is on the run Friday morning after authorities say he escaped from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

Latest News

News

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A camp for Orthodox Jewish children operating at two locations in Vermont has run into more complaints from local residents. Our Ike Bendavid has an update.

News

Montreal artist teams with Rokeby Museum on art classes

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Céline McArthur spoke with Courtney Clinton and the Rokeby Museum's Allison Gregory about the project.

News

Missing senior with dementia found safe

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say a missing Vermont man has been found safe.

News

Federal stimulus money starts flowing into Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Federal stimulus cash is beginning to flow to Vermont businesses hit hardest by COVID-19.

News

8 Vermont rest areas reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermonters and visitors alike are happy to see that half of the state’s interstate rest areas are back open.