Advertisement

NASA’s going to study space with a football stadium-sized balloon

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASA is planning to use some of the world’s oldest aeronautical technology to do some of its most-advanced studying of the stars.

A balloon as a big as a football stadium will be used to lift a specialized telescope over Antarctica in 2023.

ASTHROS, which stands for astrophysics stratospheric telescope, will be carried by the big balloon to an altitude of nearly 25 miles.

While it circles the South Pole for a month, it will collect new data about the stars NASA has never been able to do before.

"Balloon missions like ASTHROS are higher-risk than space missions but yield high-rewards at modest cost," said engineer Jose Siles, project manager for ASTHROS.

Scientists expect to learn more about the Milky Way and the evolution of galaxies.

When the balloon deflates, the telescope will safely parachute back to earth, ready to be used again in the future.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Parent company of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Justice lists closing stores amid bankruptcy proceedings

Updated: moments ago
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

News

Escaped inmate on the run; likely headed toward Waterbury

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An inmate is on the run Friday morning after authorities say he escaped from the prison in St. Johnsbury.

News

NH Supreme Court: Judge wrong to dismiss complaint against Facebook

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a judge was wrong to dismiss a cafe owner’s complaint against Facebook that his social media account was shut down without warning.

National

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 47 minutes ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

News

Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said despite the state’s low virus percentage, the explosion of COVID-19 cases across the country prompted him to sign a mandatory mask order that begins August 1.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

National

First chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new study indicates where the modern, domesticated chicken first appeared.

News

NH company to ramp up production of protective mask materials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A company that produces material used in protective respirator masks is planning to ramp up production in New Hampshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Police find body of missing Springfield man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Robert Redfield was reported missing last weekend after his wife said he left home in his car without his cell phone or leaving a note.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JOSH BOAK and EMILY SWANSON
Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic now believe those jobs are lost forever, a new poll shows, as temporary cutbacks give way to shuttered businesses, bankruptcies and lasting payroll cuts.