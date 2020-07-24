Advertisement

NY lawmakers OK cutting back nursing homes’ legal shield

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have voted to strip away pieces of the broad legal shield they gave nursing homes, hospitals and other health care facilities to fend off lawsuits and criminal prosecutions over coronavirus care.

The state Senate and Assembly voted Thursday evening to limit the protection, which the Democrat-led Legislature agreed to in early April when the virus was raging in New York.

The new proposal would notably narrow the legal immunity provisions. But it doesn’t go as far as some backers originally sought.

Once the legislation eventually hits the governor’s desk, he’ll have 10 days to sign or veto.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

