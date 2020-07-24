Advertisement

Partnership increases NH testing capacity

(CNN)(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s health commissioner says the state is entering into a partnership with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for it to take over surveillance testing for the coronavirus at long-term care facilities, to help increase the state’s testing capacity and control costs.

Lori Shibinette says the transition will begin next week.

She said as the national picture of COVID changes, it impacts turnaround times at the national labs.

Right now, their resources are going into different areas of the country.

Shibinette also said that patients going into the hospital for noncoronavirus reasons can now have a designated person at their bedside.

