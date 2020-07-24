Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Emily

Emily is staying at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home.
Emily is staying at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a long-haired beauty named Emily!

She's 6 years old and she arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because she wasn't doing well with the other cats in her home.

They say she is very independent but she does really love cuddling her people that she knows. She loves her treats and she loves to roam around her room at the shelter.

The Humane Society is looking for a home for Emily without other cats. She has lived with dogs and she may be able to tolerate another dog with a slow introduction. They are looking for a home with adults only.

If you do have any questions about Emily or any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society’s website.

