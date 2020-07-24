Police find body of missing Springfield man

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have found the body of a missing Springfield man.

Robert Redfield was reported missing last weekend after his wife said he left home in his car without his cell phone or leaving a note.

Chester Police say Redfield's body was found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after his car was located on an access road to a hay field near the intersection of Route 103N and Route 10.

Autopsy results are pending, but police say there is no indication to suggest a threat to public safety.

Redfield spoke to WCAX last year following a life-saving lung transplant. His wife, who issued a public plea for help earlier this week, said her husband’s recovery from surgery had been more difficult than expected and that he suffered from depression.

