Advertisement

Police: Teen in hospital getting hit by a car while biking

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington teenager is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while biking.

Colchester Police responded to a call around 8:40 PM on Thursday on College Parkway by Saint Michael's College.

Police say the 13-year-old wasn't wearing a helmet at the time and was transported to UVMMC with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 67-year-old man from Burlington was driving when he hit the biker.

The initial investigation shows the teen rode into the intersection when the light was red.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

Sununu signs bill setting PFAS limits in drinking water

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's governor has signed into law a bill that sets some of the nation's toughest drinking water standards for a group of toxic chemicals.

News

Report recommends more virus-related data on race, ethnicity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Providing more coronavirus-related data on race and ethnicity and promoting testing awareness among high-risk populations, especially people of color, are among the recommendations of a group working on strategies to address disproportionate impacts of the pandemic in New Hampshire.

News

Could Burlington seize CityPlace property under eminent domain?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Downtown Burlington's massive CityPlace development was thrown into limbo Wednesday after Mayor Weinberger announced that developer Brookfield Properties is backing out.

Latest News

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to 'fight for your right to party'

Updated: 5 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is telling young New Yorkers to smarten up.

News

Hinesburg's largest-ever development project up for review

Updated: 5 hours ago
The largest development project ever planned for Hinesburg is up for review next month.

News

NY officials clamp down on Plattsburgh nursing home over visitation plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
New York officials have sent a cease and desist order to a Plattsburgh nursing home after it announced plans this week to offer in-person visitation, violating state guidelines.

News

NH school districts chart their own reopening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
New Hampshire's teachers' union says school guidance for reopening is lacking universal mandates. Meanwhile, individual districts continue to work on their back to school plans.

News

Cuomo tells young people now is not the time to ‘fight for your right to party’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor says the state is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among 21 to 30-year-olds because young people are not following guidelines.

News

COVID testing 101

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Christi Wojewoda, director of UVM Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab, to break down the differences between the tests.