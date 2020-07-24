Police: Teen in hospital getting hit by a car while biking

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington teenager is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while biking.

Colchester Police responded to a call around 8:40 PM on Thursday on College Parkway by Saint Michael's College.

Police say the 13-year-old wasn't wearing a helmet at the time and was transported to UVMMC with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 67-year-old man from Burlington was driving when he hit the biker.

The initial investigation shows the teen rode into the intersection when the light was red.

