Advertisement

Racial bias examined as part of inmate death probe

State admits no internal investigation was launched
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth Johnson (WCAX)
By Roger Garrity
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The probe into the death of a Vermont prison inmate will include questions as to why there was no internal corrections department investigation immediately after his death.

60-year-old Kenneth Johnson of Lyndon died in December at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. The state announced earlier this month that Johnson died from an undiagnosed throat tumor that blocked his airway.

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith acknowledged today that the corrections department failed to investigate the case after Johnson’s death. He said that should have happened and is part of an external investigation now being conducted by former U.S. Attorney Tris Coffin of the law firm Downs, Rachlin and Martin.

Smith says the state has learned enough already to know that numerous mistakes were made. “Did we do everything we could have in this case? And we need to look ourselves in the mirror and make that judgment whether we did. I don’t think we did.”

A separate investigation by the Vt. Defender General alleges racial bias was a factor in Johnson’s death. Smith says that is being looked at. “And since this prisoner was African-American, then we even have to ask the hard question and look ourselves in the mirror and say, would we have handled this prisoner differently If he was white?”

Earlier this month, the state announced it had dumped the health care contractor that was responsible for Johnson’s care. But so far, no disciplinary action has been taken against the contractor or corrections personnel, pending the outcome of the state investigation. Smith alluded to the possibility of legal action in the case, saying all investigation results will be turned over to state and federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. police searching for missing senior with dementia

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are looking for a missing Coventry man who suffers from dementia.

News

COVID testing 101

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Christi Wojewoda, director of UVM Medical Center’s Clinical Microbiology Lab, to break down the differences between the tests.

News

Cuomo calls for probe of NY’s ‘illegal’ ejection from travel program

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for federal probes into New York’s ejection from trusted traveler security programs.

News

8 Vermont rest areas reopen

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Vermonters and visitors alike are happy to see that half of the state’s interstate rest areas are back open.

News

4th employee at North Country nursing home positive for coronavirus

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
A Northern New York nursing home fighting to allow its residents to have visitors now has an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Knife-wielding robber hits St. Johnsbury drug store

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Police say a man with a knife robbed a Walgreens in St. Johnsbury on Thursday.

News

Pets with Potential: Emily

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
This week's Pet with Potential is a long-haired beauty named Emily!

News

Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said despite the state’s low virus percentage, the explosion of COVID-19 cases across the country prompted him to sign a mandatory mask order that begins August 1.

AP

Partnership increases NH testing capacity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire's health commissioner says the state is entering into a partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for it to take over surveillance testing for the coronavirus at long-term care facilities, to help increase the state’s testing capacity and control costs.

AP

Judge blocks release of New York police discipline records

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency law enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.