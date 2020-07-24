Advertisement

Rainbow house brightens Illinois neighborhood

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (WQAD/CNN) -- A house is guaranteeing, rain or shine, the people of an Illinois neighborhood will always see a rainbow.

“I am glad it brings so many smiles to everybody,” Taylor Berg said.

Berg owns a wood-frame house in the city of Moline and has painted it every color of the rainbow. From the picket fence, to the siding and even the front gate, everything is covered in bright shades.

Berg and her two boys spent four weeks painting the home. She said she even had to hang out the window to finish the siding.

“This house is sparking something in the area,” Galen Leonhardy said.

Leonhardy lives directly across the road from the rainbow house. He says the house has become a source of happiness in the neighborhood.

“The spirit of the rainbow house is giving people something else to focus on,” Leonhardy said.

Berg has run into trouble because of her rainbow house, being told she was in violation of city code and could be fined hundreds of dollars.

“I got a notice from the city I had to repaint so it was up to code otherwise I would receive a $750 fine per day till it was done,” Berg said.

Berg says she was told she had until July 21 to repaint her house a color similar to others on the block. That was something Berg wasn’t planning on doing, especially considering the positive impact the house has had.

“People were driving by, telling me they love the house,” Berg said.

The city later backtracked and told Berg in a handwritten letter they had reversed their decision. Moline city leaders now say the citations were intended for new homes, not existing ones.

Berg has her own message in response to the citations: “I think you should be able to paint your house any color you want.”

