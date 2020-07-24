Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Food insecurity in the Green Mountain State

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food insecurity is a problem millions of Americans experience each year. With the pandemic, even more people are finding themselves hungry.

In this "Stuck in Vermont," Seven Days' Eva Sollberger spoke with a Vermonter who went from studying sustainable food supplies to being food insecure himself. Watch the video to see his story.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

In "Stuck in Vermont," Eva Sollberger meets a veteran and former pastry chef who found himself hungry when the shutdowns hit. Hear how he got help and his message to others experiencing hunger.

