Advertisement

Sununu: Minimum wage problems would be exacerbated in pandemic

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised New Hampshire’s minimum wage, saying it creates negative unintended consequences that are only “exacerbated” by the economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sununu said in his veto message that a law can force an employer to pay a minimum wage, but it cannot force an employer to hire or retain a worker at that wage, or to continue offering the same number of hours to that worker.

“This bill would have meant fewer jobs and fewer available hours for our workers who are unemployed or underemployed. It would mean our employers who are fighting for survival would have one more burden placed on their backs as they try to recover,” he said in a statement.

“In our current economic environment, the greatest burden would fall squarely on entry-level workers, who need job skills to advance in their careers. Raising the minimum wage would create a barrier for these new workers, as well as those re-entering the job market from the criminal justice system at a time when unemployment remains high,” Sununu said.

The bill would have raised the wage from $7.25 an hour to $10 an hour in 2021 and $12 in 2023. Sununu vetoed a similar bill last year.

Senate President Donna Soucy, a Democrat from Manchester, called the veto a disappointment, pointing out that neighboring states all have a minimum wage of $10.

“This disparity continues to drive away the workers we so desperately need,” she said in a statement.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Stuck in Vermont: Food insecurity in the Green Mountain State

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Eva Sollberger
In "Stuck in Vermont," Eva Sollberger meets a veteran and former pastry chef who found himself hungry when the shutdowns hit. Hear how he got help and his message to others experiencing hunger.

News

No one-size-fits-all answer for Vermont schools

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
The fall school year is quickly approaching and schools must decide how much time students will spend in the classroom. Chittenden County plans a hybrid model. But as our Olivia Lyons learned, superintendents elsewhere say that model won't work in all their schools.

News

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A camp for Orthodox Jewish children operating at two locations in Vermont has run into more complaints from local residents. Our Ike Bendavid has an update.

News

Stuck in Vermont: Food insecurity in the Green Mountain State

Updated: 25 minutes ago
In "Stuck in Vermont," Eva Sollberger meets a veteran and former pastry chef who found himself hungry when the shutdowns hit. Hear how he got help and his message to others experiencing hunger.

News

No one-size-fits-all answer for Vermont schools

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The fall school year is quickly approaching and schools must decide how much time students will spend in the classroom. Chittenden County plans a hybrid model. But as our Olivia Lyons learned, superintendents elsewhere say that model won't work in all their schools.

Latest News

News

Bennington, summer camp strike deal over noise complaints

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A camp for Orthodox Jewish children operating at two locations in Vermont has run into more complaints from local residents. Our Ike Bendavid has an update.

News

Music swings into Burlington with summer concert series

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The Burlington City Arts Summer Concert Series is in full swing in Burlington. Friday, guests were treated to longtime Vermont musician Rick Norcross.

News

Racial bias examined as part of inmate death probe

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Roger Garrity
Vermont officials say the corrections department failed to investigate the death of an inmate last December. There are now multiple investigations underway, including whether racial bias was a factor in the man's death.

News

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Starting on August 1, Vermonters are required to wear masks inside and outdoors if they can't socially distance. The governor has been resisting a mask mandate since he declared a state of emergency 134 days ago. Our Calvin Cutler reports on what's changed.

News

Vt. Gov. Phil Scott imposes statewide mask mandate

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.