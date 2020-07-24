Vt. officials point to rising coronavirus cases in the Northeast

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State officials cite growing case numbers around the country as a reason behind Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s mask mandate.

And it's not just the South and West that are seeing a rise in cases. Cases in the Northeast are going up as well, though not as dramatically.

Friday, state officials showed us the latest data. There's been more than an 8% increase in new confirmed cases of coronavirus across New England and Quebec. And the percentage of new case growth is going up as well.

"Although this is certainly not the explosive growth that other parts of the country have been experiencing, new cases are approximately 20% higher this week than they were for the last week of June, which should give us some pause here in Vermont," Vt. Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said.

However, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said on Friday that he does not think this is the beginning of a so-called second wave here. He said we never left the first wave of the virus, we only suppressed it.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.