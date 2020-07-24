Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We’ve got a good stretch of sunny, summer weather to look forward to as we go through the weekend.

After that wet & stormy Thursday, and some fog this morning, the rest of today will feature a lot of sunshine, thanks to high pressure moving into the northeast. Temperatures will be just a bit above normal (normal high in Burlington is now 81°). Humidity levels will be down in the comfort zone today after a muggy Thursday.

There will be more sunshine over the weekend, but here comes the heat again! We’ll be getting into the upper 80s on Saturday, and most likely hit that 90 degree mark on Sunday.

It will still be hot, and turning more humid, on Monday. A frontal system will be catching up to us, bringing some showers & thunderstorms, some of which may linger into Tuesday.

By Wednesday & Thursday, the temperatures will start to come down a bit. Each day will be partly sunny, but with an unsettled weather pattern in place, there is the chance for a few showers to pop up in the afternoon on both days.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice, summer weather this weekend. But once it turns hot, don’t overdo it, keeping strenuous, outdoor activity limited to the cooler times of the day - early and late. -Gary

