BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A beautiful weekend ahead but the heat will return!

We are expecting more sunshine over the weekend, but the heat will also come sneaking back into the North Country! We’ll be getting into the upper 80s on Saturday, and most likely hit that 90 degree mark on Sunday.

Monday, we’ll still see some sunshine and it will still be hot and becoming more humid. A frontal system will be catching up with us, bringing some showers and thunderstorms. Those showers will linger into Tuesday with the chance for a few more rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday and Thursday our temperatures will drop back to more seasonable levels. That means the low 80s, but with an unsettled weather pattern in place, there is the chance for a few showers to pop up in the afternoon on both days.

Enjoy the weekend, but remember to drink lots of water, keep strenuous exercise to the early morning and later in the evening and stay in the shade or indoors next to an air conditioner!

